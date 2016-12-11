Newsvine

Boeing Signs $17 Billion Deal with Iran, Challenges Republican Effort to Block Sales

Sun Dec 11, 2016
Iran's official news agency, IRNA, said this morning that the Islamic Republic has signed an agreement with The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to purchase 80 aircraft valued at around $16.6 billion. The deal comes less than a month after the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would prohibit the Treasury Department from issuing licenses for aircraft sales to Iran thus making it impossible to finance the sales.

