Newsvine

"I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D.

About DEMS cleaning up REPUBLICAN messes since1933 Articles: 1 Seeds: 2240 Comments: 46389 Since: May 2011

Officials in Corpus Christi, Texas: Don't drink or use tap water

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by "I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Thu Dec 15, 2016 4:01 AM
Discuss:

Residents of Corpus Christi in Texas should avoid using tap water due to a possible contamination by an unknown chemical, officials said. The incident occurred late Wednesday and was caused by a recent back-flow incident in the area's industrial district, according to a city news release. Officials recommend not using tap water at all until results can confirm its safety as a precaution. Residents are advised to use only bottled water.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor