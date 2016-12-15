Residents of Corpus Christi in Texas should avoid using tap water due to a possible contamination by an unknown chemical, officials said. The incident occurred late Wednesday and was caused by a recent back-flow incident in the area's industrial district, according to a city news release. Officials recommend not using tap water at all until results can confirm its safety as a precaution. Residents are advised to use only bottled water.
Officials in Corpus Christi, Texas: Don't drink or use tap water
