Five reasons why Tillerson is likely to get through

President-elect Donald Trump surprised Washington this week when he announced his nomination of ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson to head the State Department.

Senators in both parties have expressed uneasiness with Tillerson's ties to Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.), an influential member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he had "serious concerns" about the nomination and Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), members of the Armed Services Committee, also expressed reservations.

By the weekend, however, the obstacles facing Tillerson's nomination receded as the GOP establishment coalesced behind him and critics within the party tamped down their concerns.