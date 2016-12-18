Newsvine

"I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D.

About DEMS cleaning up REPUBLICAN messes since1933 Articles: 1 Seeds: 2240 Comments: 46389 Since: May 2011

Five reasons why Tillerson is likely to get through

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by "I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sun Dec 18, 2016 5:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President-elect Donald Trump surprised Washington this week when he announced his nomination of ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson to head the State Department.

Senators in both parties have expressed uneasiness with Tillerson's ties to Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.), an influential member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he had "serious concerns" about the nomination and Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), members of the Armed Services Committee, also expressed reservations.

By the weekend, however, the obstacles facing Tillerson's nomination receded as the GOP establishment coalesced behind him and critics within the party tamped down their concerns.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor