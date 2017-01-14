Forget Obamacare: Here's the real Republican civil war

While most of the media coverage out of Washington is focused on the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, there's a civil war raging between Republicans over the next big piece of legislation: corporate tax reform.

A provision of the house GOP plan, called a border adjustment tax, is already leading to public battles such as occurred on CNBC Thursday between two prominent Republicans, Representative Devin Nunes and informal Trump advisor Larry Kudlow.

A "border adjustment tax" is fundamentally different from the "border tax" being tweeted by President-elect Donald Trump. One makes the tax code similar to the one used by the United States' major trading partners and is designed to boost exports, while Trump appears to support a punitive import tariff.