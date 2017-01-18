Anonymous to Trump: You Will 'Regret' the Next 4 Years

Anonymous, the loose collective of online hackers, issued an ominous warning to President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration, telling the billionaire he's going to "regret" the next four years.

On Twitter, the group put out a call to action to its followers, urging them to expose any potential compromising information they can find about the soon-to-be new leader of the free world.

The group tweeted at Trump, repeating unsubstantiated allegations that he has "financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers."