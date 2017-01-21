The Interior Department was ordered Friday to shut down its official Twitter accounts — indefinitely — after a National Park Service employee shared two tweets that noted President Trump’s relatively small inaugural crowds compared to the numbers former president Barack Obama drew in 2009.
UPDATE: http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/national-park-service-tweeting-again-after-suspension/ar-AAm5ST4
Interior Department banned from Twitter after retweet of smaller-than-usual Trump inauguration crowd
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:25 AM
