Newsvine

"I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D.

About DEMS cleaning up REPUBLICAN messes since1933 Articles: 1 Seeds: 2240 Comments: 46389 Since: May 2011

Trump golf club must pay $5.77 million to former members: judge

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by "I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Wed Feb 1, 2017 3:30 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday directed a golf club owned by U.S. President Donald Trump to pay $5.77 million to former members who claimed it wrongfully refused to refund their deposits after Trump took over in 2012.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra in West Palm Beach said Trump National Golf Club Jupiter must repay $4.849 million plus $925,010 of interest to 65 former members for breach of contract, following a non-jury trial last August.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor