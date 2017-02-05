What happened the night a U.S. commando was killed in combat, the first such death of Trump's presidency

REPORTING FROM BEIRUT - It was past midnight on a moonless night in central Yemen, and Ahmad Jawfi was preparing to go to sleep when he heard the dull buzz of drones overhead. Drones were nothing new, so he and others paid little attention.

But soon, a military operation unfolded that left 14 Al Qaeda fighters dead and took the lives of at least 11 women and children and one U.S. commando. The operation last Sunday on the village of Yakla by SEAL Team 6 was to showcase the Trump administration's decisiveness in the fight against Al Qaeda.