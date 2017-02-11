Newsvine

Chaffetz: Crowd used 'bullying and intimidation' at town hall

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:24 AM
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) says the protesters who disrupted his Thursday town hall were "a paid attempt to bully and intimidate."

 

"You could see it online a couple days before, a concerted effort in part to just cause chaos," Chaffetz said Friday, according to KSL.com. "Democrats are in disbelief that they have nothing but flailing and screaming to deal with this."

Chaffetz offered no evidence that attendees were paid to be there.

