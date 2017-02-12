Yale University will change the name of Calhoun College, a residential college named for an ardent supporter of slavery, and replace that moniker with one honoring computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper.
University trustees, known as the Yale Corporation, voted in favor of the renaming on Friday, reversing a decision last year to keep the name. Keeping the name had been defended as a way to confront rather than paper over the legacy of slavery.
Yale renaming Calhoun College over slavery ties
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:41 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment