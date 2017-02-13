Analysis | Republicans railed against Clinton's 'extremely careless' behavior. Now they've got a Trump problem.

Republicans got religion on information security during the 2016 campaign. But will they apply the same scrutiny to President Trump as they did to Candidate Hillary Clinton and her email server?

As The Post's Philip Bump notes, there are now several examples of Trump playing fast-and-loose with potentially sensitive information — the latest being the "open-air situation room" he conducted with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night, which David Fahrenthold details here. Trump has also left a key to classified information out in a secured bag as people without the proper security clearance were in the Oval Office. And then there's the viewing of documents at Mar-a-Lago using cellphone flashlights, which Bump notes can be used like "portable television satellite trucks" when they are compromised.