Ethics office calls on White House to discipline Conway

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:02 PM
The director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) says White House counselor Kellyanne Conway misused her official position by hawking Ivanka Trump's product line on TV and recommends the White House punish her.

"Under the present circumstances, there is strong reason to believe that Ms. Conway has violated the Standards of Conduct Act and that disciplinary action is warranted," Walter Schaub wrote in a Tuesday letter to White House legal counselor Stefan Passantino.

