Newsvine

"I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D.

About DEMS cleaning up REPUBLICAN messes since1933 Articles: 1 Seeds: 2247 Comments: 46595 Since: May 2011

60 New Planets Discovered Including Super-Earth, Many Are Earth-Like And Can Support Life | MobiPicker

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by "I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D. View Original Article: mobipicker.com
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:47 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A team of scientists that worked on the Lick-Carnegie Exoplanet Survey discovered 60 new planets along with 54 potential planets outside of our solar system. According to scientists who were a part of the project, many of the newfound exoplanets are Earth-like and can support life.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor