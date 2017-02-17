60 New Planets Discovered Including Super-Earth, Many Are Earth-Like And Can Support Life | MobiPicker

A team of scientists that worked on the Lick-Carnegie Exoplanet Survey discovered 60 new planets along with 54 potential planets outside of our solar system. According to scientists who were a part of the project, many of the newfound exoplanets are Earth-like and can support life.
