Trump is misleading the public on her Russia policy because he’s afraid of looking like Putin’s stooge.
During his chaotic 77-minute press conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump was on the defensive about his relationship with Russia. One key point he made, attempting to prove that that he wasn’t soft on Moscow, was to paint the previous administration as weak in handling the Kremlin — by claiming again that Hillary Clinton gave Russia “20 percent of our uranium” as secretary of state.
No, Hillary Clinton did not "give Russia 20 percent of the uranium" in the US
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:08 PM
