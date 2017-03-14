But the way the bill achieves those lower average premiums has little to do with increased choice and competition. It depends, rather, on penalizing older patients and rewarding younger ones. According to the C.B.O. report, the bill would make health insurance so unaffordable for many older Americans that they would simply leave the market and join the ranks of the uninsured.
No Magic in How G.O.P. Plan Lowers Premiums: It Penalizes Older People
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:34 PM
