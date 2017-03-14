Newsvine

"I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D.

About DEMS cleaning up REPUBLICAN messes since1933 Articles: 1 Seeds: 2259 Comments: 46931 Since: May 2011

No Magic in How G.O.P. Plan Lowers Premiums: It Penalizes Older People

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by "I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:34 PM
Discuss:

But the way the bill achieves those lower average premiums has little to do with increased choice and competition. It depends, rather, on penalizing older patients and rewarding younger ones. According to the C.B.O. report, the bill would make health insurance so unaffordable for many older Americans that they would simply leave the market and join the ranks of the uninsured.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor