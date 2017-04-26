Republican legislators want to keep popular Obamacare provisions for themselves and their staff.
House Republicans appear to have included a provision that exempts Members of Congress and their staff from their latest health care plan.
The new Republican amendment, introduced Tuesday night, would allow states to waive out of Obamacare’s ban on pre-existing conditions. This means that insurers could once again, under certain circumstances, charge sick people higher premiums than healthy people.
Republicans exempt their own insurance from their latest health care proposal
