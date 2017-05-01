Newsvine

Trump thinks Andrew Jackson would have prevented the Civil War

Sorry, Mr. Jackson, he is for real.

Taking a stab at revisionist history, President Trump said in an interview Monday that he thinks former President Andrew Jackson would have been able to prevent the Civil War.

"Had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later, you wouldn't have had the Civil War," Trump told SiriusXMPolitics about the seventh President, who left office 24 years before, and died 16 years before, the onset of the American Civil War.

