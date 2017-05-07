Newsvine

Report: Comedian Stephen Fry focus of blasphemy complaint

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sun May 7, 2017 2:33 PM
LONDON (AP) — Police in Ireland are refusing to comment on a blasphemy complaint and investigation involving British comedian Stephen Fry.

 

The inquiry came to light when the Irish Independent newspaper reported Saturday that a member of the public had contacted police about remarks Fry made in 2015 to Irish broadcaster RTE.

The individual told the newspaper it was his duty to complain under the Defamation Act, which makes blasphemy a crime punishable by a fine of up to 25,000 euros ($27,500.)

