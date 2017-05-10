Newsvine

"I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D.

About DEMS cleaning up REPUBLICAN messes since1933 Articles: 1 Seeds: 2291 Comments: 48442 Since: May 2011

Students boo Betsy DeVos as commencement speaker at historically black university

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by "I'm with Her, Always" YELLOW DOG D. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Wed May 10, 2017 2:47 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

 

 

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Graduating students booed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as she spoke here Wednesday at Bethune-Cookman University’s commencement, and many turned their backs to protest her appearance at the historically black school.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor