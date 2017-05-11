Analysis | President Trump just decimated the White House's entire Comey narrative

I wrote earlier Wednesday that the White House's explanations for firing James Comey were crumbling. Well, President Trump just exploded them.
In one fell swoop, Trump totally contradicted his three top spokespeople and offered a polar-opposite version of events than they have this week.
Thu May 11, 2017
