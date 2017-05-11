Newsvine

Deputy AG asked White House to correct record on Comey: report

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 2:04 PM
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein asked that the White House correct the record about his role in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, according to a new report.

Rosenstein objected to Trump administration aides citing his criticism of Comey's performance to justify the sacking, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, and called White House counsel Don McGahn about it.

He left the impression he could not work in a place where facts were not accurately reported, a person familiar with the conversation told the Journal.

