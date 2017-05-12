President Trump is besieged by internal leaks as he tries to weather the fallout from his firing of FBI director James Comey.
Media reports about the run-up to Trump's decision paint him as isolated and consumed by anger and paranoia, prompting questions from Trump allies about whose interests these government officials had in mind when they spoke to the press.
Trump's Comey firing sets off new round of leaks
