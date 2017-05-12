Newsvine

Scientists see waves of lava on Jupiter's moon Io - CBS News

Observations of Jupiter's volcanic moon Io show waves of lava in the massive molten lake called Loki Patera. 

lo is the most volcanically active body in the solar system. Infrared images from the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory captured differences in surface temperature on the Jovian moon that suggest that lava waves oscillate through Loki Patera, a large, active volcanic crater stretching 127 miles across the moon's surface. 

