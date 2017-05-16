Kremlin says reports Trump disclosed intelligence are "nonsense"

The Kremlin described as "complete nonsense" on Tuesday media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had disclosed classified intelligence during a meeting with Russian officials.

"It's not a subject for us, it's the latest piece of nonsense. We don't want to have anything do to with this nonsense. It's complete nonsense, not a subject to be denied or confirmed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.