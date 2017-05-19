Newsvine

'Styrofoam' Planet Discovery Will Help Us Find Habitable Planets and Alien Life

View Original Article: Space.com
Seeded on Fri May 19, 2017 5:45 PM
Since the largest exoplanets are the easiest to spot and study, it makes sense that distant worlds with large "puffy" atmospheres would provide the best and most abundant information about the envelope of gases surrounding these faraway planets. But the challenge comes in finding planets with such large atmospheres.

Enter KELT-11b.

