The Washington Post's national security team just reported that during the transition, Jared Kushner proposed to the Russians that they set up a secret channel of communication using secure Russian facilities. That's what the Russian ambassador to the United States told Moscow about a December conversation he had with Trump's son-in-law and top adviser.
This is a damning piece of news for the White House caught under an avalanche of revelations about its dealings with Russia.
Analysis | Jared Kushner trying to secretly talk to the Russians is the biggest billow of smoke yet
Seeded on Sat May 27, 2017 4:10 AM
