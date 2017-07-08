No one has come up with a solution to the opioid epidemic that has decimated Rust Belt states, but for people who overdose, Naloxone is about as effective an antidote as there is. The results of the opioid antagonist, which is sprayed up a person's nose and reverses the effect of opioid overdoses, have been likened to resurrecting someone from the dead.
Why this Ohio sheriff refuses to let his deputies carry Narcan to reverse overdoses
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 6:13 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment