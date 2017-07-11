Republicans and Democrats offer starkly different assessments of the impact of several of the nation’s leading institutions – including the news media, colleges and universities and churches and religious organizations – and in some cases, the gap in these views is significantly wider today than it was just a year ago.
Sharp Partisan Divisions in Views of National Institutions | Pew Research Center
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Jul 11, 2017 5:23 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment